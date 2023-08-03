Gangster arrested for crossfire killing of off-duty CT cop

By Cornelia Le Roux

Grassy Park Saps arrested a gang member on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of Cape Town Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officer Toufeeq Williams over the weekend in Mitchells Plain.

The 37-year-old Williams was carrying his two-year-old daughter around on Sunday afternoon in Beacon Valley when the were caught in the crossfire of warring gangs.

Off-duty cop Toufeeq Williams killed by stray bullet

The off-duty officer was hit by a stray bullet in the head and died on the scene. His daughter was unharmed.

Williams was attached to the Hanover Park LEAP deployment team and lived in Mitchells Plain.

💔Earlier today off duty LEAP officer, Toufiek Williams was gunned down while holding his baby girl in Beacon Valley in the Cape Flats. He was declared dead on scene after being caught in gang crossfire. Rest in peace officer Williams. 😢 pic.twitter.com/FAyeXLp3Ie— Ian Cameron (@IanCameron23) July 30, 2023

Gang war between Mongrels and the 28s

Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, told TimesLIVE the 28s numbers gang and the Mongrels are allegedly waging a bloody turf war at the moment in the area.

Saps 72-hour action plan results in arrest of alleged cop killer

The arrest of the 40-year-old suspect, who was being harboured by fellow gang members in the Grassy Park policing area, follows the activation of a 72-hour action plan, according to police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut.

The City of Cape Town put up a R100 000 reward for any information leading to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the fatal shooting.

“Once charged, the suspect is expected to make his court appearance in Mitchells Plain on a charge of murder,” Traut said.

LEAP cop Toufeeq Williams ‘uplifted the unit’

Williams was laid to rest according to Muslim rites in Lentegeur on Tuesday. His janaazah was attended by friends, family and colleagues.

Inspector Randall de Koker told the Daily Voice his unit lost an officer with a great sense of loyalty to serve and protect.

“He was truly a very, very nice guy. He was always happy, always helpful and always uplifted the unit,” De Koker said.

The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) is a joint venture between the city and the Western Cape government, aimed at having more boots on the ground in crime hotspot areas.

Rise in gangs and gun violence in Cape Town

eNCA reported last week Western Cape law enforcement authorities were on high alert following a rise in gang activity and gun violence, especially on the Cape Flats.

For the first three months of this year, more than 500 illegal guns were confiscated in volatile areas and those in possession of them were arrested.

Cape Town Safety And Security MMC JP Smith said the only way to deal with ongoing gang violence is through crime intelligence and investigation.

“It is frustrating to us that crime intelligence and investigation and the specialised units and the NPA and that whole conviction chain does not impact on this,” he said.

“We are still seeing conviction rates below two percent. As long as that is the case, these communities will not know peace.”

While police confiscate illegal guns every single day, he said firearms are brought in from other provinces, other countries, or have been stolen.

From Hanover Park to Old Trafford: Benni McCarthy

South African football legend and Manchester United first-team coach Benni McCarthy hails from gang-ridden Hanover Park on the notorious Cape Flats.

Former South African football star Benni McCarthy is Manchester United’s new striker coach. Photo: Getty Images

When the soccer star was 11, his best friend, Reginald, was killed by a stray bullet while playing soccer.

“We were playing football on a little pitch between the houses. During a break, I went back inside. Suddenly, we heard a couple of gun shots, but we didn’t take any notice because you’d hear that all the time. It was no big deal,” recalled McCarthy in an interview with Coloured SA.

“Then our little cousin came running in and said our friend, Reginald, had just been shot. We went out, and he was just lying there on the ground. “Reginald would have been a footballer and a half. He had everything. He was quick, very skillful and mentally he was very strong. He would have been the complete player, but he never even got to see 15.”

