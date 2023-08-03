Riverlea: Saps at scene where zama zamas reopen illegal mining holes

By Cheryl Kahla

In the aftermath of the protests in Riverlea on Monday, where residents barricaded Main Reef Road over illegal mining activities, the SA Police Service (Saps) say it is heightening its crackdown.

The protest initially broke up as residents anger at illegal mining operations from zama zamas reached boiling point this week.

In response to the unrest, specialised police units have been deployed, assisted by the Saps Air Wing and the use of drones.

#sapsGP [UPDATE] Riverlea #IllegalMining National Intervention.

The Specialised Units are now concentrating on the illegal mining holes that have been reopened by the Zama Zamas. NP pic.twitter.com/uhGQjvLF3A— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 3, 2023

On Thursday, SAPS confirmed that underground activities by the zama zamas have been detected, with some of their gold-bearing sand confiscated.

In addition, officials were at the scene in Riverlea, where zama zamas reopened illegal mining holes this week.

#sapsGP [UPDATE] Riverlea #IllegalMining National Intervention. Units on the ground supported by SAPS Air Wing and drone. Information gathered by the Units is that there are Zama Zamas that are active underground. Some of their gold bearing sand in bags has be confiscated. NP pic.twitter.com/A1SOKrTNq1— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 3, 2023

More updates to follow.

READ: ‘We are being disrespected by zama zamas’ – Gayton McKenzie

Riverlea: Illegal mining arrests

Meanwhile, Brigadier Brenda Muridili said police operations in Riverlea have led to the arrest of 79 suspects since Tuesday, 1 August 2023.

These arrests include 69 undocumented individuals – one for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, one for possession of ammunition, five for possession of suspected stolen property, and three for common assault.

Additionally, seizures included an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, explosives, gas cylinders, gold-bearing sand, and alcohol from an illegal shebeen.

West Rand and Fochville operations

Simultaneously, police in the West Rand and Fochville conducted an intelligence-led takedown that resulted in the arrest of four suspects for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

An AK-47 rifle and four handguns were among the items seized. Saps said these operations would continue until Riverlea’s illegal mining activities have been stabilised.

Residents have been advised by spokesperson Lirandzu Themba that Police Minister Bheki Cele would return to Riverlea on Friday.

He will be updating community at the Riverlea Recreation Centre and lead an engagement “to find lasting solutions”.