Limpopo farm owner faces assault GBH charges after man caught fishing dies

Police in Mookgophong have arrested a 50-year-old farm owner in connection with a GBH assault incident on his farm.

A Limpopo farm owner faces assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) charges after allegedly assaulting a man caught fishing on his farm, while the police investigate the victim’s subsequent death.

The police in Mookgophong have arrested a 50-year-old farm owner in connection with a GBH assault incident that happened on his farm on Monday, 9 November.

Farm owner charged with assault GBH, man later dies

The farmer was arrested while police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a male victim.

At about 11.30pm on the day of the incident, two men from Phomolong Section allegedly trespassed onto a local farm with the intention of fishing.

While the men were on the farm, the owner and his son allegedly discovered the pair and chased after them.

The father and son duo managed to catch one of the men, while the other fled in a different direction.

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the father and son allegedly assaulted the man they caught.

Community members blocked the road, demanding answers

“The other male reportedly fled in a different direction and later returned to his residence and informed the victim’s family about what had transpired at the farm and stated that he did not know the whereabouts of his friend,” Mashaba said.

“Community members became angered by the incident and blocked the road, demanding answers regarding the whereabouts of the second male.”

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), officers were called to the farm, where they addressed the community and said the Dog Unit (K9) had been summoned to assist with the search operation.

The K9 unit and Public Order Policing members arrived at the scene, and as police were about to start the search operation, they received a call from a hospital. The hospital told the officers that a male victim had been brought in by an unknown male.

“The victim was allegedly reported to have been hit by a motor vehicle and subsequently passed away,” Mashaba said.

Victim allegedly reported to have been hit by a car

“The description of the deceased matched that of the person reported missing, and the search operation was subsequently called off.”

The local police station subsequently opened an inquest case.

Following investigations, the police arrested the farm owners in connection with a case of assault GBH on Wednesday, 11 November. The suspect appeared before the Mookgophong Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“Currently, investigations are ongoing regarding the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death,” Mashaba said.

“Police investigations are continuing.”