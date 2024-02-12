Limpopo farmer found on main road lying dead in pool of blood

A business robbery took a turn for the worst when suspects chased after the brave farmer who tried to escape.

An unsuspecting motorist who stopped to help a 54-year-old poultry farmer, Hemmilton Khambana, who was shot and left for dead on a main road in Limpopo, managed to escape with his life when he quickly drove off again after hearing more gunshots.

Unfortunately, Khambana, who was left on the side of the road when the driver sped off again, bled to death.

The incident happened on Friday night at about 8pm, when the wounded farmer attempted to wave down motorists on the Mpheleng main road.

Shots fired

The motorist, who saw the staggering man in the distance, stopped and managed to see what had happened to Khambana. But before he could ask any questions, he heard even more gunshots being fired towards their direction.

The motorist then immediately took off again, leaving Khambana on the side of the road, but when he managed to get to a place of safety, he contacted the police.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said that police then immediately made their way to the scene and upon arrival with the Emergency Medical Services, they found Khambana lying dead in a pool of his own blood with gunshot wounds.

“He was certified dead at the scene,” Col Ledwaba told the media.

Preliminary investigations led the Police to a nearby poultry farm, where it was established that the deceased was in fact Khambana, who was the owner of the farm.

Robbery at gunpoint

Ledwaba said police then managed to speak to the caretaker at the farm.

“The caretaker alleged that two suspects armed with firearms came into the farm and demanded money.

“After a short space of time, the owner of the farm arrived driving in a white NP200 Nissan without noticing any suspicious activity.

“Immediately when he alighted from his vehicle, he was approached by a suspect at gunpoint,” Col Ledwaba explained.

He said that the suspects were then alleged to have robbed Khambana of an undisclosed amount of money.

“The victim ran on foot towards the main road but one of the suspects chased him, while the other one remained at the poultry farm. After a while, the second suspect then went to the vehicle and searched it before fleeing on foot,” Ledwaba said.

He confirmed that police opened cases of murder and business robbery.