Five suspects nabbed after prominent lawyer shot in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police also nabbed several suspects in Nelson Mandela Bay during the week for various crimes.

The police in Eastern Cape have nabbed at least five suspects following the attempted murder of a prominent lawyer.

The 70-year-old attorney was shot by two unknown gunmen in Vincent, East London on Friday morning.

According to the provincial South African Police Service (Saps), the victim was about to enter his office around 9:45am when the suspects approached him and fired several shots before fleeing in a silver Mercedes Benz.

The lawyer was taken to hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries to his upper body.

Five suspects have since been arrested and are facing charges of attempted murder.

Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds.

Firearm possession

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police also nabbed several suspects in Nelson Mandela Bay during the week for various crimes.

Four men were apprehended around 1:00pm on Monday for the illegal possession of a gun and bullets.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 39, were travelling in a blue VW Polo when the police received a tip-off and followed up on the information.

“While patrolling in Elizabeth Street, North End, the [Saps Mount Road] members noticed the vehicle and in an attempt to stop it, it sped off,” police spokesperson, Sandra Janse van Rensburg said in a statement.

Van Rensburg said a 9mm pistol with an erased serial number, nine 9mm ammunition, 21 AK47 rifle ammunition and 18 AK47 cartridges were seized by the police officers.

“The suspects were detained on charges of illegal possession of prohibited firearm and ammunition.”

In a separate incident, a 29-year-old suspect was arrested on same charges the following day.

On Tuesday, 6 February 2024 at approximately 11:15am, anti-gang unit members received information of a man in possession of a firearm, in Jackson Street, Korsten.

“On arrival, they found two males in a white VW Polo and as they approached the vehicle, one suspect sitting in front attempted to hide a black plastic bag between his feet”

Van Rensburg said the police found a .32 revolver inside the bag with ammunition when they searched the suspect.

Armed robbery, trailer stolen

A few days later on Friday, two off-duty officers arrested one suspect after witnessing a robbery while travelling on the R75 towards Kwadwesi.

During the incident, which took place around 10:15am, two suspects, one armed with a firearm and one with a knife, were attempting to rob a person.

The police officers then responded and chased after the suspects.

“The suspects split up and the members continued to chase after the suspect with the firearm. In Mbete Street, Kwadwesi the members managed to apprehend the suspect. A 9mm replica firearm and the cellphone of a complainant with a bank card was found in his possession. The suspect was detained on charges of armed robbery,” Van Rensburg continued.

Fifteen minutes later in a different area, Walmer-based police officers managed to arrest a 30-year-old man after allegedly stealing a vehicle trailer.

The officers were patrolling in Lorraine when they received information of a suspected stolen trailer that was advertised on social media.

The trailer was stolen from a house in Knoll Street on Thursday.

“The trailer was specifically made for the complainant, therefore, it was easily identifiable.

“After gathering information the members searched a property in Nasau Street, Theescombe and found the trailer that was already resprayed.”

While the trailer was impounded for further investigation, the suspect will face on a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

Housebreaking

Additionally, two suspects were arrested for breaking into the Booysens Park Community Hall around 9:00am on Saturday.

Chatty-based police officers were patrolling the area the same time the incident took place.

“On arrival. the members were informed that the suspects were hiding in the roof. The members continued searching and found the two suspects in possession of electrical wires, which were removed,” Van Rensburg said.

The suspects will faces charges of housebreaking, theft as well as charges relating to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act – including damage to essential infrastructure.

Some of the arrested suspects have already appeared in court, while others will be in the dock soon, according to Van Rensburg.

