Limpopo man charged with statutory rape of 13-year-old Christmas Day mother

In South Africa, it is illegal for any person younger than 16 years to consent to or to be involved in any sexual act, and it constitutes statutory rape.

Police in Limpopo have arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of statutory rape after allegedly fathering a child with a 13-year-old girl.

His arrest follows reports of the 13-year-old who gave birth at Seshego Hospital on 25 December 2024.

“It should be noted that consensual sex where both parties are between 12 and 15 years, and sex between an adolescent younger than 16 years and a partner who is not more than 2 years older, is no longer a sexual offence,” said the South African Criminal Justice System following the man’s arrest.

Statutory rape concerns

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba lauded the arrest.

“We welcome this prompt response by the South African Police Service after the hospital raised concerns about a 13-year-old giving birth during Christmas,” said Ramathuba.

“It is now our responsibility to ensure that the judiciary acts in accordance with the severity of the crime. Statutory rape is prevalent in many parts of our province, and we need to bring to an end such a tragic chapter.”

Ramathuba further emphasised the importance of protecting the rights of children and ensuring that justice is served.

“The man is in custody in Seshego and will soon make an appearance in court. We must remain vigilant and committed to preventing such heinous acts in our communities.”

Teenage pregnancy concerns

South Africa recorded at least 1,300 births on Christmas Day. While the government celebrated the births, it has also raised concerns about the scourge of teenage pregnancy in the country.

In addition to the 13-year-old girl in Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal had cases of teenage pregnancies, with three 15-year-olds who gave birth at Emmaus, Hlabisa, and St. Andrews Hospitals. A 16-year-old girl also gave birth at Klerksdorp/Tshepong Tertiary Hospital in the North West province.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Mngadi shared her concerns about the rising cases of teenage pregnancies in the province.

“This is a deeply concerning trend. Teenage pregnancies not only affect the health of young mothers but also place additional pressure on families and the healthcare system,” she said.

She called for the strengthening of education and outreach programs to address the root causes of teenage pregnancy, including socio-economic challenges, lack of access to information, and gaps in family support.