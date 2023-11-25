WATCH: North West councillor may face more charges for alleged statutory rape of two boys

Tebogo Sepale is facing11 charges - two of statutory rape & three for violating the Sexual Offences Act by allegedly engaging in sexual acts

A North West councillor charged for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with minor children may face more charges, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

The Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Friday denied bail to 43-year-old Tebogo Sepale, a suspended councillor at the Matlosana Local Municipality.

The case against Sepale was postponed to 17 January 2024, for his first appearance at the Regional Court.

Watch Tebogo Sepale in court

Matlosana Local Municipality Councillor, Tebogo Sepale appeared at Orkney Magistrates Court in the North West Province. V: ANTÓNIO MUCHAVE pic.twitter.com/Vll8Zo0nKA May 17, 2023

Charges

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the state welcomed the judgement, as it prepares for pre-trial.

“Sepale is currently facing 11 charges, two for statutory rape, three for the violation of a child with consent, one for manufacturing pornographic material, four for rape and one for sexual intimidation. The state may add other charges when the matter goes to a higher court.”

“Our focus will now shift to preparing for pre-trail conferencing when the matter appears before the regional court. Investigations are also completed we are ready to proceed with trial. At stages, we not ruling out the possibility of adding more charges against the accused,” Mamothame said.

Sepale’s court appearance emanates from a report by the police indicating that the Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit was investigating a case of crimen injuria, and two separate counts of statutory rape, after they were reported at Kanana police station, respectively.

“In one of the cases, the suspect allegedly shared nude pictures with the complainant, in the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on Saturday, 06 May 2023, by the parents of two boys aged 15 and 17. He will remain in police custody until the completion of the case,” Mamothame said.

A recorded video of Sepale having sexual intercourse with a boy alco went viral on social media platforms according to police.

Suspension

African National Congress (ANC) North West spokesperson Tumelo Maruping told The Citizen at the time of incident that it was shocked by the actions of its public representative.

“Rising from this despicable behaviour, the ANC has suspended the membership of the councillor with immediate effect and therefore he will not be allowed to participate in the movement. This suspension will hold until the outcomes of the disciplinary process,” Maruping said.

