Suspected ATM bomber killed in shootout with police in KZN

The shootout happened when police officers responded to reports of an ATM bombing.

A suspected ATM bombing suspect was arrested and another fatally wounded in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The gun battle took place in Esikhaleni in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers responded to reports of an ATM bombing when the shootout happened.

Gun battle

“Swift investigations led to the arrest of the driver of the suspects’ getaway vehicle. Another vehicle which the suspects were using was spotted at Madlankala area and with the suspects failing to obey lawful instructions from the police and shooting at the men of law, a shootout ensued which resulted in one suspect sustaining fatal gunshot wounds. A firearm was found in his possession.

“A search is currently underway at the nearby sugarcane farm where other suspects ran into as they escaped arrest,” Netshiunda said.

Inanda shooting

On Tuesday evening, KZN police shot dead three suspects wanted for a series of murders, including the 2023 murder of a police sergeant in northern Durban.

The shootout took place in the Congo area of Inanda. One other suspect was wounded.

A multidisciplinary team acted on intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who have been on the police’s radar for some time.

The gun battle happened less than a kilometre from Inanda police station at about 7pm.

Police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi confirmed the criminals were “youngsters” linked to many violent crimes including murders and robberies.

“When the team arrived at the identified house on Nombonjani Mtshali Road, four suspects opened fire at the police and a shootout ensued. After the shootout, three suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds and were declared dead at the scene.

“One suspect narrowly escaped arrest and ran into the darkness. A manhunt for him is currently underway,” Mkhwanazi said.

