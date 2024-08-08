The police need policing

When pastors run amok, wielding pangas, and their churches are set alight as a response, you know that we are not protected by police.

Crime is in the spotlight and where are the police? One has to wonder about the Saps recruits.

Out of sheer desperation and with no measurement for the members they wish to put into uniform, the police arms them and ultimately entrusts them to meet out the law…

The Saps’ core function is to uphold and enforce the law and create a safe and secure environment for all people in South Africa.

ALSO READ: Ipid says Amendment Act will help punish bad cops

But then the media is littered with police officers who are drunk on duty, shoplifting and even accused of robberies and murder.

It leaves me wondering, who protects us from the men and women in blue?

Surely it should embarrass the top brass of the police and kick then into action to probe the number of incidents that involves the people they employ?

This then leaves me wondering – only because it has truly never interested me to great depths – what is the bar that has been set for employment in this essential service?

How in-depth are the competency assessments, behavioural checks and even criminal checks?

Surely, a major overhaul is required?

And to what extent is the public left at the mercy of people whose competency is indeed questionable?

Has the top brass not grown tired of the same complaints year in and year out? All they do is too promise swift, yet stern, action – and yet we find ourselves in the same predicament every year.

Let us not forget to mention that we rely on community forums and private security to protect us, because the Saps are failing us.

ALSO READ: Action Society slams police minister’s R2bn VIP protection budget

When pastors run amok, wielding pangas, and their churches are set alight as a response, you know that we are not protected by police.

Their response time has one asking where do they stand? Are rumours of them being paid true?

Are community forums and private security more dependable? How long can we continue to allow the dysfunctional state of things in our vital law enforcement?

At what cost does it come that each case is treated by merit? How can ill-disciplined, certainly incompetent and highly unsuitable officers remain the keepers of our security?

They themselves need urgent and in-depth policing.

WATCH: Violent incident at Katlehong school involving well-known pastor is explained