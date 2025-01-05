Two police officers killed while responding to house robbery in Free State

The suspects escaped with two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Two South African Police Service (Saps) officers were killed while responding to a house robbery in Namahadi, Free State.

According to the police, the deadly encounter occurred around 10pm on Saturday, when officers responded to a robbery at Mangaung Village.

Police shot while responding to house robbery

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said the incident unfolded when two members from the Namahadi Community Service Centre (CSC), backed by a crime prevention vehicle carrying three officers, arrived at the scene.

“Upon arriving at the scene, two suspects fled the house, prompting a chase by the crime prevention team. Meanwhile, the CSC members approached the house, where one suspect emerged and opened fire,” Makhele explained.

In the ensuing violence, one officer was fatally shot, and the suspect took possession of the fallen officer’s service pistol.

The situation escalated further when another officer was killed in a separate confrontation.

“As the pursuit continued, another suspect ambushed the driver of the backup vehicle while he was reversing the police vehicle. He was shot in the neck and succumbed to his injuries. The other police officers in the vehicle were unharmed,” said Makhele.

Investigation ongoing

The suspects, who wore balaclavas to conceal their identities, managed to escape with two cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.

They remain at large, and an investigation is underway.

The identities of the deceased officers are being withheld until their families are notified.

Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane, expressed the department’s grief.

“On behalf of Saps, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues, and loved ones of the two constables. Their sacrifice in service to their community will never be forgotten,” said Motswenyane.

