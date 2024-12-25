TMPD officer fatally shot on Christmas Eve; partner arrested

A TMPD officer was killed on Christmas Eve. The suspect fled but was arrested in Limpopo.

Christmas Eve for the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) was marred with deep grief after one of its officers was fatally shot. Her alleged partner has been linked to her death.

The TMPD announced that one of its female officers died in her home in Pretoria West on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday, 24 December 2024, TMPD received reports of an incident in which one of its members was fatally shot by her alleged partner,” the TMPD said in a statement on Wednesday.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba said the department received reports of an incident of a fatal shooting at the officer’s place of residence in Lotus Gardens.

TMPD officer shot in her home

“It was established that the suspect fled the scene using the victim’s vehicle and headed to Limpopo province, where he was later apprehended,” Mahamba said.

“The details leading to this tragedy are unknown, and the case is currently being investigated by the South African Police Services (Saps).”

The identity of the slain TMPD member cannot be disclosed at this stage until the TMPD is certain that the family and relatives are formally notified.

The acting chief of police, Deputy Commissioner Nomsa Nhlapho, extended her sympathies to the officer’s family, friends, and colleagues.

“She urges everyone to allow the legal process to take its course in seeking justice for the victim,” Mahamba said.

“The TMPD stands together in solidarity during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of our departed colleagues as they navigate through this profound loss.”

The memorial and funeral service details for the officer will be communicated in due course.

Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka outrage

The death of the officer comes a week after a KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing his former girlfriend—and recording a video claiming he murdered her because she wanted to leave him after receiving money from the Road Accident Fund (RAF)—was found dead.

Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka sparked outrage after sharing a video on social media saying he killed his former girlfriend Nontobeko Cele.

In the video, Ntaka attempted to justify his actions, claiming he was driven by alleged ill-treatment within their relationship.