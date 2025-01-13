Man arrested after mass shooting in Mpumalanga, two suspects nabbed for series of robberies

The suspect was allegedly found in possession of a firearm.

A suspect has been arrested following a mass shooting in Mpumalanga that tragically claimed the lives of eight people over the weekend.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning when gunmen stormed a liquor outlet and opened fire in Pienaar, outside Mbombela, formerly known as Nelspruit, in Mpumalanga.

Six victims were declared dead at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Three additional individuals were wounded in the attack; one has since been discharged from the hospital, while two remain under medical care.

Arrest made after Mpumalanga mass shooting

A 39-year-old man was taken into custody on Sunday night in connection with the shooting.

The suspect was apprehended in Pienaar and was allegedly found in possession of a firearm and 13 rounds of ammunition, according to the South African Police Service (Saps).

He is expected to appear in court soon.

Mpumalanga MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Jackie Macie, condemned the attack, describing it as a “barbaric and senseless loss of lives”.

“This incident yet again brings into a sharp focus the challenges posed by gun violence in this country.

“We are again calling on liquor traders to always prioritise the safety of their patrons.

“We further extend our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased, and we also wish those who were injured a speedy recovery,” said Macie, while urging police to be given space to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Additional arrests in Barberton

In a separate case, two suspects accused of terrorising the Barberton community with a series of robberies were arrested on Sunday.

The suspects, aged 20 and 23, were apprehended in Mbombela.

Investigations led authorities to their residence at Umjindi Hostel in Barberton, where a search uncovered illegal firearms and explosives.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Jabu Ndubane said in one residence, a firearm was found under a pillow with its serial number filed off and one live round of ammunition.

“The suspect did not have a firearm licence and was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition,” the police’s statement reads.

“In another house, the second suspect was found with a firearm hidden under a pillow. The serial number was filed off, and explosive devices were discovered on the table.

“The suspect was also charged for illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition, and explosives,” Ndubane added.

The suspects are believed to have been involved in a house robbery in Barberton in August last year.

Both will face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, house robbery, and additional charges for the possession of explosives.

They are expected to appear in the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on 13 January.