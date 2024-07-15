Man arrested after R10 000 shopping spree and flee at Lowveld Mall

The 19-year-old tried to run off with the clothes after intimidating a cashier with an empty gun.

An ambitious robbery attempt at a clothing store in Lowveld Mall, Hazyview in Mpumalanga, was thwarted on Friday evening.

The suspect, a 19-year-old from Marite is expected to appear in White River Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

He faces charges of business robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

19-year-old shoplifter arrested

According to a South African Police Service (Saps) report, the young man entered the clothing store at approximately 17:20 pretending to be a customer.

He selected items worth R10,000 and attempted to pay with a bank card, but the transaction failed.

“The suspect pretended to sort out the problem with his card on his phone. When the cashier was still waiting, the suspect took out a firearm and instructed the cashier not to attempt anything,” said Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

Nkosi added that the suspect then took to his heels, running off with the stolen clothing.

The store manager and security personnel sprang into action, chasing and cornering the suspect. They then recovered the stolen items and the firearm.

The suspect was found to be in possession of a firearm with filed-off serial numbers and no ammunition.

“The firearm will be taken to ballistic for further investigation,” Nkosi added.

Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, emphasised the importance of removing firearms from criminal hands.

He said the police would strengthen their efforts to address the matter.

Shoplifters arrested in NW

In a separate incident, five individuals in Potchefstroom, North West are expected to reappear in Vryburg Magistrates’ Court on Monday for a continued bail application.

Their court appearance follows their recent arrest after they were caught with clothing items and shoes amounting to above R50 000.

A police team formed by Vryburg Crime Intelligence, K9 Unit and Visible Policing intercepted the suspects after receiving a tip-off that multiple shops in Vryburg were being shoplifted.

According to Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the suspects comprising three women and two males, were travelling in a silver Toyota Corolla when they were stopped by authorities.

The suspects were caught travelling with plastic bags filled with new clothing, shoes and other goods with price tags. Upon adding up the priced items, it was found that they were worth R57 870.

“The accused, aged between 58 and 62, were arrested after failing to account for the goods,” said Mokgwabone.

