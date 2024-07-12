Lights out: Eastern Cape vigilantes sentenced for murdering group accused of stealing light bulbs

The group went on a two-day vigilante spree of kidnapping and murder, even assaulting innocents who filmed their actions.

The Eastern Cape High Court sentenced four men to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of four other men they accused of stealing light bulbs from one of the group.

The High Court sitting in Ntabankulu also sentenced Mzomhle Dupless Magobidladla, 46, Sinethemba Dabula, 28, Siphathise Dyantyi, 33, and Siphiwe Jonga, 33, to 13 years imprisonment for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, which was ordered to run concurrently with the life terms.

Kidnapping and murder

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Luxolo Tyali said the men had gone on a two-day vigilante spree around KwaBhaca (formerly Mount Frere), after discovering light bulbs were missing from Magobidladla’s house that was under construction.

“On 1 June 2022, they accosted three men from their homesteads,” Tyali said.

“They forced them into Magobidladla’s Toyota Fortuner and took them to his home where they assaulted the men with a sjambok while questioning them about the missing bulbs,” he said.

“One of the men managed to escape but the other two were taken to a dam where they were further assaulted,” added Tyali.

One of the men, Kabelo Mapei, was found dead on the following day next to the Community Hall.

On 5 June 2022, the vigilante group, with other unknown men, went to Athenkosi Ngxaka’s homestead, forced him into the vehicle and drove with him to Sophia River, where they assaulted him with an axe handle and bush knife. He was found dead in the same river on the following day.

On the same day, 5 June, the group went to another homestead where they found Yongama Mdene and Melusi Hlohlela, with their friend.

“They took them in the same vehicle to the dam and instructed them to jump into the water after they had denied knowledge of the missing bulbs.

“The vigilante group saw someone taking a video with a cell phone and chased him. That is when the friend got a chance to run away. While giving chase, the men came across a vehicle that was driving slowly on the road, and they assaulted the driver of that vehicle,” said Tyali.

The two suspected thieves were found floating on the water at the dam the following day.

The prescribed sentence

During the trial, state advocate Chumile Mkentane led the evidence of the witnesses who managed to escape the attack of the men and survived as well as the person who took the video.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty, denying ever being at the scene and raised alibis that could not be corroborated. The court found that there were no substantial circumstances for deviation from a life sentence for the murders.

Welcoming the sentence, Eastern Cape Director of Public Prosecutions, Barry Madolo, commended the prosecutor, the investigating team and the witnesses for their roles in ensuring that justice is served.

“It can never be over-emphasised how important human life is and therefore the NPA will be vigorous in our pursuit of these cases to serve as a deterrent to those who take the law into their own hands because there is no other institution that can dispense justice other than the courts”, he added.