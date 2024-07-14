Suspect wanted for triple murder killed in shootout with police in KZN

Police were confronted by the heavily armed man when they forced their way into the house where he was hiding.

The man was killed in Inanda early on Sunday morning. Picture: iStock

A 26-year-old suspect wanted in connection with a triple murder was killed in a shootout with South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The man was killed in Inanda early on Sunday morning.

Shootout

Provincial Saps spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said officers from the Inanda Task Team proceeded to Lusaka area at Inanda where the wanted suspect was hiding out.

“He was being sought for three counts of murder and one of attempted murder. As police officers breached the premises they were confronted by the suspect who was armed. The 26-year-old was killed in the shootout. None of the police officers were injured.

“An unlicensed 9mm pistol was found in his possession. Members of IPID were immediately informed of the incident and attended the crime scene,” Naicker said.

Stolen car parts

Meanwhile, police arrested a couple in KZN after they were found with suspected stolen car parts and accessories worth over R1 million.

Saps Ethekwini Economic Infrastructure Task Team pounced after it received information about a man and woman dealing in suspected stolen property and possible counterfeit goods from their residence in Durban North.

Saps spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said officers applied for a search warrant, which was approved and proceeded to the identified premises.

“Police met with the identified suspect and a search was then conducted on the property. During the search, police officers found a substantial amount of boxes, each containing known branded car parts which were kept inside a safe, situated underneath a staircase,” said Rhynes.

Rhynes said a further search led police to a store room inside the property, where more boxes containing various brands of car spares and accessories were stored.

Mosque attack

In an unrelated matter, an investigation is currently underway in Greenwood Park in KZN after two homemade explosive devices were discovered at a mosque along Kenneth Kaunda Road.

According to Naicker, the suspects, who were caught carrying the explosives, fled the scene and threw the devices into the mosque premises when interrupted by a security vehicle which was making rounds in the area.

The trustees of the mosque have labelled the incident an “attempted act of terrorism.” Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

