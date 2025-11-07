Man arrested for burning girlfriend to death in KZN

The man also hacked her 28-year-old daughter with an axe before raping her 13-year-old daughter.

Police have arrested a 48-year-old man for a series of heinous crimes against his family in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The man was handcuffed by the Vryheid K9 and Hlobane police officers on Thursday, a few moments after he allegedly burned his 41-year-old girlfriend to death, and hacked her 28-year-old daughter with an axe before raping her 13-year-old daughter.

Grim scene

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that the incidents occurred at Shanelweni Reserve in the Ngome policing precinct in the early hours of Thursday, 6 November 2025.

“Reports indicate that a 13-year-old girl was asleep with her elder sister when she was woken up by a noise at the door at around 01:00 on Thursday morning. She then noticed that her mother’s boyfriend was hacking her sister with an axe.

“The brave girl attempted to intervene, but the axe-wielding man stopped assaulting her sister and dragged the 13-year-old out of the house. As he was dragging her, she noticed smoke coming from the room where her mother was sleeping. The suspect dragged her to the nearby bushes where he raped her, before releasing her just before dawn,” Netshiunda said.

Arrest

Netshiunda said officers pounced on the scene after the attacks.

“Upon receiving the information, Vryheid K9 members, working together with police from Hlobane police station, conducted an operation which resulted in the arrest of the suspect at KwaMnyathi area.

“The suspect was charged with murder, attempted murder as well as rape, and he will appear in the Louwsburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 7 November 2025,” Netshiunda said.

Triple murder

Meanwhile, police are probing a triple murder and attempted murder in the Eastern Cape, which has left a community in shock.

It is understood that the incident occurred in the Ndevana area during the early hours of Saturday, 1 November 2025.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the murders occurred at about 5am.

“Police found four males, all aged 30 years, who were brutally assaulted, allegedly by community members. Two males were certified dead on the scene, while the other two victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, but one of them died in the hospital,” Mawisa said.

Investigation

Mawisa said the surviving victim is still at the hospital for treatment, adding that no arrest has been made.

Police said investigations are continuing.

