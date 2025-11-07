Courts

Westbury mass shooting accused remain behind bars

The group are linked to the murder of two teenagers who were shot and killed, while five victims were left critically injured last month.

Picture: iStock

Five accused linked to the mass shooting in Westbury will remain behind bars following a brief appearance in court.

The five accused, aged 17, 19, 20, 20, and 36, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Shooting

On 29 October 2025, seven teens who were gathered at a house in the area were ambushed by another group who fired a hail of bullets at them, claiming two lives and left five others injured in Westbury.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

All victims were rushed to the hospital, where two were later pronounced dead as a result of their injuries.

One of the accused was arrested at school, while the others subsequently surrendered to the authorities.

ALSO READ: Defuse the ticking Westbury bomb

Minor

They face two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the identities of the accused are being withheld for safety and security reasons, as well as to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

“Among the accused is a 17-year-old alleged child offender who was assessed by social workers before appearing before a magistrate as part of the Preliminary Inquiry (PLI) process under the Child Justice Act.

“The matter was postponed to 11 November 2025 for a Legal Aid application and outcome. On that date, the case will be transferred to the Child Justice Court (Criminal Court), where the child offender will be joined with the co-accused due to the seriousness of the offences, Mjonondwane said.

Protection

Mjonondwane said the child offender remains in a place of safety.

“The four adult accused are remanded in custody pending their formal bail application, scheduled for 13 November 2025.”

Last month, civil body Action Society raised serious concerns about Westbury having a pattern of violence, gang control, and drug trafficking.

“Just as in the Cape Flats, there is a developing culture of silence and fear; many residents say they know who the criminals are but fear reprisals or feel the state is absent,” said spokesperson Juanita du Preez.

ALSO READ: Gang ‘turf war’ unfolding in Reiger Park, expert warns following deadly shooting

