Man caught with unlicensed rifle and pistol in Potchefstroom

Another man was arrested in Musina after being found with an unlicensed gun that is thought to be linked to various robberies

A 40-year-old man was arrested, in Ikageng, near Potchefstroom, on Friday after he was found in possession of an unlicensed rifle and a replica pistol.

Ammunition for the two firearms was also discovered.

Unlicensed rifle and pistol found

The illegal firearms were found during a police raid, after information was received from North West Crime Intelligence.

“An intelligence-driven operation was subsequently conducted by the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit in collaboration with North West Crime Intelligence Covert Operations,” said North West police spokesperson Sergeant Kelebogile Morake.

She said the following items were seized during the search:

one rifle with a magazine,

one replica blow pistol, and

a magazine containing blank rounds.

Morake added that the man will appear at the Potchefstroom Magistrates’ Court soon.

Man caught with gun in Musina

Meanwhile, in Limpopo’s Vhembe District, a 41-year-old man was arrested after being caught in possession of an unlicensed firearm that is suspected to be linked to various robberies in the Musina area.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers searched the suspect’s residence and found one silver pistol, one magazine and live ammunition.

“Police are also investigating possible links between the suspect and several robbery cases reported in the Musina policing precinct,” said Mashaba.