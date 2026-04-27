Brazilian drug mule with cocaine worth R8.7m arrested at OR Tambo airport

Police found blocks of cocaine wrapped and concealed inside the suspect's luggage

A suspected Brazilian drug trafficker was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday after they were found with cocaine valued at an estimated R8.7 million in their luggage.

Cocaine found wrapped in luggage

“The 26-year-old transgender suspect was apprehended upon arrival on Sunday afternoon from Brazil after police, acting on intelligence, conducted a search of the suspect’s luggage,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe.

“During the search, members discovered multiple blocks of cocaine wrapped and concealed inside his luggage.”

The cocaine was found wrapped and concealed inside the suspect’s luggage. Picture: Supplied/Saps

Mathe said the suspect will appear at the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, and will be charged with drug trafficking.

Drug busts at OR Tambo airport

Mathe added that the suspect was arrested as part of ongoing intelligence-driven operations targeting transnational drug trafficking networks operating through the OR Tambo airport.

“Police at OR Tambo International Airport have in recent months recorded several successes in intercepting drug traffickers attempting to smuggle narcotics into the country.

“The interception of drug traffickers has gone a long way in disrupting the supply of illicit drugs and strengthening the fight against organised crime,” she said.

In the past few years, there have been several large drug busts at the airport in Johannesburg.

Recently, five South African drug mules were arrested on 28 March are they were found carrying drugs worth more than R5 million.

“A preliminary report suggests that the suspects were en route to China via Dubai. A search led to the discovery of drugs concealed inside their sneakers, underwear, and private parts,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk.

Then, on 4 and 5 March, police found drugs worth a combined R2.8 million in warehouses at the airport.

“During routine day-to-day operations, police made the first discovery of crystal meth worth R2.2 million at a cargo warehouse on Wednesday, 4 March. The meth was destined for the Philippines from South Africa.

“The second drug bust was made at another cargo warehouse where eight large boxes containing dagga worth R672 000 was discovered on Thursday, 5 March. The dagga was shipped from Morocco and was destined for South Africa,” Mathe said at the time.