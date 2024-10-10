Man rearrested two years after cable theft at Eskom power station

The accused had his case removed from the court roll in early 2023 with the incident taking place in 2022 at Eskom's Kendal power station.

A man has been arrested for the second time over a cable theft incident in 2022.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (Hawks) Middleburg division of their Serious Organised Crime unit carried out the arrest on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation.

He is set to appear in the Ogies Periodical Court on Friday, although the matter was originally removed from the court almost two years ago.

Cable theft at Kendal Power Station

The 32-year-old suspect is accused of stealing copper cables from a conveyor belt at Kendal power station.

He was caught with the cables in July 2022 and couldn’t explain why he had them.

Arrested, detained and then released on bail, he made multiple court appearances before the case was removed from the court roll in January 2023.

“The case was transferred to the Hawks’ Middelburg-based Serious Organised Crime Investigation for further investigation,” explained Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

The determined investigating officer pursued the matter and all outstanding investigation was finalised,” she added.

A fresh warrant of arrest was issued, which was carried out this week.

The man will again face charges of damaging essential infrastructure.

Tutuka power station employee arrested

Meanwhile, an employee at Eskom’s Tutuka power station was arrested by the Hawks in Secunda, Mpumalanga.

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested after police were informed of an irregular cable delivery by the driver of the truck concerned.

A load of copper cables was allegedly redirected from Tutuka to Kriel power station, arriving at a nearby farm instead.

The arrested suspect, a female principal inspector, had her home raided. Police confiscated an Eskom control register, a vehicle used to escort the truck, and a cellphone.

Police believe the case may be linked to another involving four men accused of stealing copper cables near Evander.