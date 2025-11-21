Manhunt launched after dog helps family discover missing man’s remains

The human remains reportedly belong to a 42-year-old man who was reported missing after his girlfriend said he left their home without saying anything.

A dog digging around yard in a Tzaneen, Limpopo, and finding human remains has sparked a murder investigation and a manhunt.

The Limpopo police have activated a manhunt following the murder of a 42-year-old male victim on Sunday, 9 November at about 8pm.

A family living in Morutji village contacted the police and informed them that they had found a dead person at the homestead. The police immediately went to the scene.

Human remains found in yard

When the South African Police Services (Saps) arrived, a man directed an officer to a human head in the yard. Officers also found a maize meal bag covered with soil and buried in a shallow grave.

“A strong smell came from the bag, and the man allegedly informed the officer that the head that they saw belonged to his son and that the bag contained his remains,” the Limpopo police said.

According to the man, earlier, his grandson had seen a dog digging at the spot. The grandson later noticed the dog eating a bone. This prompted him to alert his grandfather.

The man and his grandson dug further at the spot, and they made the gruesome discovery of the human body parts.

According to the family, the victim’s sister had reported him missing to the police after she was told by the man’s girlfriend that he had left without saying anything. The couple had lived together since August.

Man reported missing by sister, girlfriend disappeared

Limpopo police said the girlfriend has since disappeared, and her cellphone remains off to date. The police are appealing to Priscilla Mathebula to avail herself to assist with the investigations.

Saps have also urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Sergeant Solly Legodi on 082 319 9662, the nearest police station, or share information on the MySAPS app.

