Mark Lifman murder: Has security boss Alwyn Landman skipped the country?

PPA CEO Alwyn Landman says he has received death threats as the hit on Mark Lifman continues to send ripples through Cape Town's underworld.

In the latest development in the murder case of Mark Lifman, Personal Protection Alternatives (PPA) owner and CEO, Alwyn Landman, has allegedly disappeared off the map after receiving death threats in the wake of the assassination of the suspected underworld kingpin.

This connection between the private security company, the arrested murder suspects, and Lifman’s alleged criminal ties in the underworld has come under close scrutiny.

Netwerk24 has quoted several Gauteng sources who claim that Landman boarded a plane to Namibia from OR Tambo International Airport last Thursday.

Mark Lifman assassination triggers ‘death threats’

According to the publication, these sources in the security industry said the PPA boss left Namibia to seek refuge in other African countries.

When approached for comment, Landman revealed that he has received several death threats and cannot disclose his current location for the sake of his own safety.

Murder suspects connected to Alwyn Landman’s security company

The 57-year-old Lifman died of multiple gunshot wounds from a high-calibre rifle to the face and chest in the parking lot of the Garden Route Mall in George on 3 November.

The suspects, identified as Johannes Hendrik Jacobs and Gert “Johnny” Bezuidenhout, were apprehended later that day near Uniondale, with surveillance footage from a nearby farm revealing them changing their VW Golf’s licence plates in a bid to avoid detection.

Jacobs has been fingered as the shooter, while Bezuidenhout allegedly drove the getaway car.

The alleged suspects in the Mark Lifman murder case were arrested near Uniondale in the VW Golf captured on CCTV footage during the drive-by shooting in George. Pictures: Supplied/Saps and Gallo Images

The hit took place a day before Lifman was due back in the dock at the Western Cape High Court in connection with the 18 August 2017 murder of “Steroid King” Brian Wainstein.

Bezuidenhout and Jacobs are listed as security specialists who, at the time of their arrest, were contracted by Landman’s company, whose services include personal protection for Cape Town’s rich and famous.

The Citizen previously reported on a highly-placed police source’s theory of what triggered the murder plot against Lifman.

“Apparently they believed Lifman was behind the murder of one of their [security] officers in an incident in Paarden Island.”

Alleged gang leader accuses Landman of masterminding Lifman hit

Alleged Belhar Sexy Boys and 26s gang leader and one of Lifman’s co-accused in the mammoth underworld trial, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, has publicly accused the PPA boss of orchestrating the hit.

“Both of them work for PPA, and that ‘Johnny’ [Jacobs] is the guy who came from Task Force, and he’s a good shooter. This was done by Alwyn because Johnny is his righthand man and doesn’t move a finger unless Alwyn says he must,” Booysen told Cape Argus before their court appearance.

‘He was nothing but a security guard at Shimmy Club’

Booysen further suggested that Landman’s current success in the security business was largely due to his previous association with Lifman.

“That Alwyn is only where he is today because of Mark.

“He was nothing but a security guard at Shimmy Club, and Mark is the one who gave him an opportunity as a bouncer and helped him work his way up in the security business.”

PPA responds

In response, Colin Adams, PPA’s operations manager, issued a statement refuting Booysen’s claims.

“The information provided by Mr Booysen is factually incorrect,” Adams said.

He clarified that Jacobs had been an independent contractor for PPA for about two years, providing specialised training in riot and crowd management, and had never been directly employed by the company.

Adams also stated that Bezuidenhout was no longer contracted by PPA following the murder, although he had been a security guard at the Shimmy Club before working his way up in the industry.

He also firmly denied any connection between PPA and Lifman’s death.

PPA boss was Lifman’s ultimate ‘yes’ guy

Landman and Lifman’s relationship dates back to when Landman was a car guard and doorman at the Grand Beach Cafe frequented by the Fresnaye property tycoon.

Following an outcry over PPA’s handling of an incident at Clifton’s Fourth Beach in December 2018, Lifman released a statement in which he distanced himself from Landman.

The controversial businessman, who was preparing to open the Shimmy Beach Club, revealed that he decided to hire Landman in a similar position as he liked his demeanour.

“Shimmy opened in December 2011. Alwyn fitted into his role perfectly. He was the ultimate ‘yes’ guy,” Lifman said.

The Brotherhood, Modack and bloody ‘battle for the doors’

Just a month before Shimmy Beach Club opened, Lifman bankrolled nightclub security company, Specialised Protection Services (SPS), with former bouncer Andre Naude, shortly after the assassination of Cape Town security don Cyril Beeka in 2011.

SPS company directors also included Booysen and his brother Colin, who has joined the ranks of their rival Nafiz Modack after a violent altercation at the Coco Bar in 2016.

Since 2017, the so-called “Brotherhood” of the Lifman group has waged a bloody and bitter turf war against Modack and his associates for the control of the nightclub security racket in Cape Town’s CBD.

‘He went quiet on me’ – Lifman on Landman and PPA

Months after its launch, SPS was shut down because it was not registered with the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Prisa), as was required by law.

Lifman said after he ran into problems with Prisa, he decided to approach Landman.

“At this point, I approached Alwyn and asked him if he would like to become the name behind the new initiative (a security company that stood for good). He was very excited and began the process of becoming compliant with grading and registration.

“For about 6 months, he kept me in the loop with the progress, and we had many discussions and meetings. Then all of a sudden he went quiet on me and would just say things were moving along slowly.”

Lifman said that Landman then went on to create PPA with Bernard Marais, a former investor of Lifman’s.

