Operation Shanela: Police arrest more than 11 000 suspects in one week

2 086 suspects wanted for various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder and rape, were arrested

The South Africa Police Services (Saps) have arrested 11 059 suspects for various crimes in just one week.

The suspects were handcuffed through the police’s high-density operations commonly known as Operation Shanela.

Crimes

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Vincent Mukhathi said law enforcement has taken a “bold and decisive approach in dealing with crime in the country.”

“These crime fighting activities include tracking operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop and searches as well as tracing of wanted suspects. All operations are led by the Provincial Commissioner of each province.”

Mukhathi said during the operation, 2 086 suspects wanted for various serious and violent crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies were arrested

“125 suspects were arrested for murder, majority of these suspects were arrested in Gauteng (40), followed by Western Cape (35) and Eastern Cape (17); 115 suspects were arrested for attempted murder; 191 suspects were arrested for rape, again KwaZulu-Natal arrested majority of these suspects with 86 arrests.”

Rhino horns

Mukhathi said 1 364 illegal foreign nationals were also arrested during this period;

“Highlights of major takedowns and other successes include an effort to combating extortion. On 15 November 2024, Limpopo Provincial Organised Crime Unit arrested 11 suspects following allegations of extortion at one of the mines in the Sekhukhune District. The suspects also threatened to close the mine if they did not receive tenders.

“Saps members in the Northern Cape conducted an intelligence-driven operation last week, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects for unlawful possession of rhino horns and protected plants on the R355 road between Springbok and Gamoep. Police confiscated protected plants with an estimated value of R45 400 and rhino horns worth R449 000,” Mukhathi said.

Illicit cigarettes

Mukhathi said Limpopo police also arrested two Zimbabwean nationals aged between 25 and 31, for possession of illicit cigarettes worth more than one million rand in Limpopo.

“Police intercepted a truck suspected to be smuggling cigarettes from Zimbabwe en-route to Gauteng via Northam. 170 boxes of illicit cigarettes, Remington Gold, with an estimated street value of R1.1 million were seized.”

Mukhathi said police will continue with their operations by “asserting the authority of the state to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans and visitors to the country.”

