Mass killings: ‘Survivors lives changed forever’

The trauma of mass killings in Lusikisiki and Qumbu will leave survivors struggling with anxiety, grief, and emotional scars that will last a lifetime, warns psychologist.

With the Eastern Cape rural communities of Lusikisiki and Qumbu reeling from the impact of mass killings by unknown gunmen still at large, leading psychologist Dr Keitumetse Mashego warned yesterday survivors “will never be the same”.

So deep-rooted is the trauma they have experienced four weeks ago, that their lives are set to change forever.

The tragedy could lead to severe psychological problems such as anxiety, depression, post trauma symptoms, intense emotions of fear, personality challenges, interpersonal relationship difficulties, survivors’ guilt and complicated grief, Mashego said.

Mass killings ‘could lead to severe psychological problems’

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola this week said there were possible leads in the mass murder of six community policing forum members at the Godini village of Qumbu, when a group of men opened fire.

No breakthrough has been made in arresting killers behind the murder of 18 family members in the Ngobozana village of Lusikisiki the previous weekend.

Mashego said impact and recovery were “unique to the survivor”.

“Recovery from trauma depends on several factors, which include circumstances, personality, support, existing circumstances versus the new reality, professional support to grieve and issue of safety in this regard.

“In some instances, it can become a complicated grief response, filled with many challenges.

No timeframe to healing

“There is no timeframe or recipe to healing. Days won’t be the same,” said Mashego.

The criminal justice system “hopefully should not fail in finding culprits or masterminds behind the killings and motives”.

“Help must be in the form of immediate professional debriefing and ongoing support.

“Medication should be coupled with psycho education for awareness of symptoms for those not coping,” she said.

Referring to the two-month-old baby who survived the Lusikisiki attack, Mashego said: “There is a need for a guardian or parental figure to step in, adopt and care for the child as their own.

Two-month-old baby who survived

“The absence of the mother or parents can cause trauma, abandonment issues, trust issues, attachment or bonding issues, due to the sudden reality that the parent is no more.

“There will also be a need for ongoing lifelong psychological and social support, as the child goes through the various phases – even for those finding themselves having to care for the baby,” Mashego said.

