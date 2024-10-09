Two mass murder suspects killed during shootout with KZN police

The suspects were wanted in connection with the killing of seven family members, including three children, in Hlokozi, Highflats.

The suspects were killed in a shootout on St Faiths Road on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: SAPS

Two suspects who were wanted in connection with the killing of seven family members, including three children, in Hlokozi, Highflats, have been shot dead by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police.

It is understood the suspects were killed in a shootout on St Faiths Road on Tuesday afternoon.

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were following up on intelligence when they spotted a vehicle fitting the description of the one that the suspects were said to be traveling in.

Shootout

“Police signalled for the driver of the vehicle to stop but instead of obeying lawful orders, the suspects fired shots at police officers and the police were left with no other option but to return fire in self-defence.

“During the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. After the shootout it was also discovered that there was a woman inside the suspects’ vehicle who also sustained fatal gunshot wounds. A rifle and a police issued pistol were found in possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said police are continuing with their search of another suspect who narrowly escaped arrest on foot.

Manhunt

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects linked to the murder of three people, including a six-year-old child, in Ematimatolo in KZN on Monday.

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said gunmen opened fire on four people, and three victims — aged 60, 33, and six — died at the scene.

“A 12-year-old girl was conveyed to a nearby hospital with gunshot injuries. The motive of the killing is unknown at this stage and a search for the suspects is underway,” Netshiunda said.

CIT heist

Last week, two suspects, including a 55-year-old most wanted suspected cash–n transit robbery mastermind, were shot and killed in a shootout with police at New Glasgow in Verulam in KZN on Friday evening.

Neshiunda said police were conducting an integrated intelligence-led operation when officers identified suspicious vehicles on New Glasgow main road.

