Mass shooting in Gauteng tavern: Gang of ‘silent’ gunmen kill five

Five people have been killed and three injured in a late-night shooting at a Gauteng tavern on Friday.

According to police, a gang entered the drinking hole at Shoba Informal Settlement in Olievehoutbosch, Pretoria, at around 10:30pm “and started shooting randomly, without saying a word”.

Two females and three males were shot and killed in the chaos.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, but police are on the hunt for 10 suspects linked with the shooting.

A case of murder and attempted murder has been opened for investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

