By Jarryd Westerdale

6 Aug 2024

12:08 pm

Pastor Mboro’s church in Katlehong set on fire by angry community [VIDEO]

A large group of school children swamped the tent to set the structure on fire.

Community members have taken vigilante action against Pastor Mboro.

The Incredible Happenings Ministries prophet had his Katlehong church set alight allegedly by a mob made up predominantly of school children allegedly angry at Mboro’s behaviour seen in a viral video.

Mboro is believed to be among four people arrested over a violent incident that saw men forcibly remove two children from a school while waving a panga and automatic rifle.  

Community members were seen trashing the insides of the tent used by Mboro for church service, while others set its panels alight.

Chairs and furniture were strewn across the floor.

Segments quickly caught fire and smoke began billowing from the tent’s entrances.

30 minutes later, the structure was reduced to ashes as firefighters tackled a fire that had set the field alight.

The church was only a short distance away from a police station and officers were on the scene observing the commotion.

  • This is a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest update

