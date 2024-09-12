‘God’s presence changed prison,’ says panga-wielding Pastor Mboro

Incredible Happenings Church pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng has warned South Africans about the tough life in prison, but said he was in God’s presence during his incarceration.

Mboro spent over a month in prison and was released on bail of R3 000 on Thursday after his second attempt.

The court found that the gun he was wielding at the Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong last month was a replica.

‘You’re not leaving here alive’

Speaking outside the court following his release, Mboro recounted the events of that day and said although the focus had been on him, there were around nine other people who were fighting him and his co-accused.

“In the whole thing, we had to get out. They threw stones at us. I took the replica gun from him [bodyguard], by the way, that thing was dysfunctional. I tried to do something with it and it was not working,” said Mboro.

“They were throwing stones at us and we had kids crying. There is CCTV camera in the school and they’re not providing it. When I came back, the kids were no longer crying but traumatised.

He said after arriving at the police station to open a case against his attackers, police said he was also getting arrested as counter-charges had been laid against him.

“We ended up being the only ones being arrested. I’ve opened cases but the people are not being arrested. I got arrested and told I’m not leaving alive.”

Mboro: ‘Prison is not a joke’

Mboro further warned South Africans to stay away from prison, as life inside was “not a joke”.

“I must tell you about my jail experience, this will shake South Africa,” said Mboro.

“Whatever you do, don’t get caught, whatever you do, do not do something that will get you caught. Prison is not a joke, there is no clever there, but we have seen God.”

He said he survived prison by worshipping God.

“I’m a worshipper, you saw me, I was worshipping there. I worship God. I was in His presence and his presence changed the prison, prisoners and everything and taught me the real life out there. I’m just sad that I was not arrested for preaching Christ.”

The court ordered Mboro not to contact the witnesses in the case, but he said this would be easy as he was not looking to punish anyone—not even the community members who burned down his tent church and trashed his two cars.

“I have no interest in punishing the family gangs that attacked me. I have no interest in harming anyone, that tent is nothing. We are the church, the house of God. I am Mboro and I can do a lot,” he said.

“If we can consider the kids and make peace and the people apologise for their wrongs. I’m not in any campaign of harming or revenging anyone. I am happy that I am out to build this country and our families and to show that love conquers hate.”