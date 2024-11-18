Mboro to move Katlehong church, says rented tent ‘doesn’t suit his status’

Mboro said his congregants were discussing the church's next location.

Incredible Happenings Ministries leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng says he is finally obeying God’s instruction to move his church from its Katlehong location.

The church’s structure was burned down in August following Mboro’s arrest.

The self-proclaimed prophet, his son Revival, and bodyguard Clement Baloyi face at least six charges, including kidnapping.

The charges stem from an incident at Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong on 5 August, where the accused allegedly kidnapped two minors.

A video of the event went viral on social media, showing the three men armed with pangas and an assault rifle as they forcefully took the children.

The assault rifle was later determined to be a replica.

They were released on bail.

Mboro’s bail conditions allow him to continue with his work as a church leader and other projects “helping the community”.

Mboro: ‘A place of shame’

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, Mboro said he is finally heeding God’s instruction, which he claims dates back to 2019, to leave the Katlehong stand.

“I said it a week before they burnt the tent that God wants me to leave this place and if I don’t leave, they will destroy it, and it happened as God warned me. I need to go and touch people all over South Africa,” said Mboro.

“We are leaving this place of shame. I am moving today. It’s finally dawn for me. The church is gone, the premises, sound system, extra tents are gone. The 100-metre tent is gone and that’s not peanuts.

“I am a church. God does not only dwell in the buildings, but me as a church. We’re using this rented tent and for my status as Ntate Mboro, it doesn’t suit me, it’s garbage, it’s lowlife, for the quality of the people here too, and my mother is also not impressed with this tent.

“Every time I come here, I’m hanging onto something that’s gone. So, we have to leave and be in a decent place where we will need to start over.”

He said his congregants were discussing the church’s next location.

The church will hold its final service at the current location on 8 December.