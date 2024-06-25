Two Joburg police officers get 10 years for R14 000 extortion

Police officers Lehlogonolo Tsagane and Jabulani Ngobeni are sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for extorting R14 000 from a Rivonia business owner.

Two police officers have found themselves on the wrong side of the law after they were caught and sentenced for extorting R14 000 from a Rivonia business owner on Tuesday.

Corruption-charged Lehlogonolo Tsagane (47) and Jabulani Ngobeni (47) were handed down 10-year prison sentences by the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in Palm Ridge for extorting R14 000 from a printing business owner.

On 28 November 2020, the ex-South African Police Service (Saps) officers were on duty and in full police uniform when they received a tip-off about a suspect branding clothes with the SAPS logo.

Officers first demanded R1.5m

The duo rushed to the scene, where they illegally demanded R1.5 million from the business owner, Maxwell Chiyangwa, but settled for R14 000 after threatening to arrest him.

“Tsagane and Ngobeni instructed him to transfer [the money] to his wife’s account, and they then escorted her to the Woodmead shopping complex to withdraw the funds. As they left for the shopping complex, they left Chiyangwa under the guard of another officer,” said National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

After Chiyangwa reported the incident to the police, the Provincial Corruption Unit of the Saps conducted a thorough investigation, and on 21 September, 2022, the two police officers were given the order to turn themselves in at the Johannesburg Central Police Station.

Mjonondwane said in court that State Prosecutor Rhyme Nchabeleng argued that the duo abused their power and trust as police officers, exploiting their position to extort money from Chiyangwa. Nchabeleng also argued that these aggravating circumstances warrant severe sentences.

“In considering the sentence, the court deviated from the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years because the two police officers were first-time offenders, had pleaded guilty, and also considered the relatively modest amount in the commission of the offence,” she said.

Almost 700 officials convicted of corruption

According to Mjonondwane, the NPA is making significant strides in prosecuting high-profile corruption cases.

Almost 700 government officials have been convicted of corruption since 2019.

“We remain committed to upholding the law and ensuring those who break it, even those sworn to enforce it, face the full might of justice,” she said.