Gauteng police officers charged with kidnapping released on bail

Two officers accused of kidnapping granted bail after allegedly misleading victim with false claims.

Two Gauteng police officers have found themselves on the other side of the law after they were charged with kidnapping and defeating the administration of justice.

The Khutsong Magistrate’s Court granted R5 000 bail to Sergeant Isaac Mathe Mokalolise, 39, from Sebokeng, and Constable Phumlani Dlamini, 30, from Meyerton, respectively.

It is alleged that on 13 March, Mokalolise, Dlamini, and two other accomplices went to the complainant’s house using a state vehicle.

False claims

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said upon their arrival, the four told the complainant they had exhibits that belonged to him at a police station and that he should go with them to the police station.

She added that the suspects insisted, and the complainant obliged because he believed they were police officers after they showed him their service cards.

“While driving, they turned in the opposite direction instead of driving towards the police station. When the complainant inquired, it was alleged that the two other accomplices pointed him with a firearm,” Mahanjana said.

While still on the road, the complainant saw his brother’s car driving past, and he started to scream. Thankfully for him, his brother noticed him and followed the vehicle driven by the officers and managed to stop it.

Accomplices escaped

The accomplices escaped, fled the scene, and haven’t been found yet.

Mahanjana said an off-duty police officer saw the incident unfold and went to the scene. Upon realising that a crime had been committed, he escorted the two police officers to the police station, where they were arrested.

“In court, by means of an affidavit, the two told the court that they intended to plead not guilty to the charges and asked to be released on R1 000 bail. However, after the two were granted bail, the state asked the court to release them on R5000 bail because the two committed a serious offence,” she said.

The magistrate granted them bail after reaching a decision in favour of the state.

The conditions included prohibiting the two from going into the Merafong district, leaving their jurisdiction without notifying the investigating officer, interfering with state witnesses, turning in any firearms they may have on the job, and not renting any firearms out for the duration of the case.

The matter was postponed to 26 April for further investigation.