Missing Joburg women reportedly found dead in opencast mine

The women were reported missing after an apparent home invasion in Eikenhof. They were reportedly found dead three days later.

Women found dead

Hester Flemming (52) and Cecilia Johanna Flemming (82). Picture: Supplied

Private investigators have broken the news that two women who had been missing since a home invasion in Eikenhof, Johannesburg South, have been found dead.

Hester Flemming (52) and Cecilia Johanna Flemming (82) were reported missing after the incident that is believed to have occurred on Caymen Road near the Eye of Africa estate between 10pm on Friday and 4am on Saturday.

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis said the pair were found deceased in an opencast mine in Eikenhof on Monday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told The Citizen that police could not confirm the women were dead “until the victims have been identified by their families”.

Women found dead

Bolhuis said that “every lead was pursued, with countless hours dedicated to the case”, until the bodies were discovered.

“Since the incident was reported on Saturday, 26 October 2024, numerous teams from Saps, SSS, National Crime Agency (NCA), community forums, Community Policing Forums (CPFs) from surrounding areas, Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), security companies, family, friends, and community members have worked tirelessly searching for the victims,” he wrote on his private investigation website, Specialised Security Services (SSS).

“SSS extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to their family and friends during this difficult time.”

Bolhuis explained on Sunday that the house was ransacked and two vehicles were allegedly stolen.

He said one of the vehicles was recovered at a car wash in Thokoza on Saturday. The second vehicle, a metallic green Isuzu double cab LDV, is still missing.

“We suspect that the two women were taken by the [intruders]. No ransom demands or other communication have been made by the [intruders] or the victims at this time,” Bolhuis said on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

