Daniel Smit found guilty of killing teen Jerobejin van Wyk

Smit is accused of murdering the teen after human remains were discovered in sewage pipes at his property.

A 58-year-old man accused of the murder of Klawer teenager Jerobejin van Wyk in February 2022 has been found guilty.

Daniel Smit was convicted by the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

He was found guilty of attempted murder, kidnapping, premeditated murder, violating a corpse, and defeating the ends of justice.

Murder

Van Wyk was described as a respectful boy who loved soccer and did whatever task his parents sprung on him, but his life came to an end when he was hacked and killed with his body parts dumped in a drain in a small town in the Western Cape– all over stolen mangoes.

Smit allegedly hit Van Wyk with his car and took the young boy back to his own property.

