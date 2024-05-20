No arrests yet in Eastern Cape shooting that killed 7, including 8-year-old

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to come forward and assist with the investigations

Police have yet to catch those responsible for the death of seven people in Nxanxashe near Willowvale, Eastern Cape, on Sunday morning.

Among the seven victims was an 8-year-old boy.

There were three vehicles left at the scene – a Mazda 3 that contained six of the victims, an unoccupied VW Polo with blood stains inside and a Toyota Fortuner containing one deceased person.

The names of the victims are still being verified and the motive for the killings is as yet unknown.

Police told The Citizen investigations by the province’s Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit are still underway and no arrests have been made.

Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene urged anyone with information related to these murders to come forward and assist in the investigation.

“The team of experienced detectives will be working tirelessly to uncover the truth behind these senseless killings. We are committed to providing the necessary resources and support to ensure a thorough and swift investigation,” he said.

“Such level of violence has no place in our society, and we must unite to combat such heinous crimes,” added Mene.

Family guilty of stoning police officer to death

Meanwhile, five people recently received a range of sentences after being found guilty of a 4-year crime.

Constable Mzuvukile Emanuel Hlahlenyi was stoned to death by the five family members following an argument with his girlfriend in Khayelitsha back in 2020.

Two of the accused were 17 years old at the time, with Constable Hlahlenyi’s girlfriend being part of the group that killed him.

Two of the accused, Lisakhanya Tabalaza and Mayihlome Moshani, were convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 and seven years imprisonment, respectively.

The other three perpetrators were convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and were sentenced to between six and nine months imprisonment.