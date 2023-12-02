More than 100 illegal miners arrested in Ekurhuleni

The suspected illegal miners are undocumented.

Members of the SANDF and the police undertook an operation in Primrose, Ekurhuleni. Photo: SAPS

Police and members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) have arrested more than 100 suspected illegal miners in Primrose, Ekurhuleni.

The Friday joint raid came after complaints about illegal mining by zama zamas and random shootings in the area.

“Members of the SAPS, SANDF, Department of Home Affairs and other law enforcement agencies descended on Marathon informal settlement in Primrose.

“The team arrested more than 100 undocumented persons who are also suspected to be involved in illegal mining in the area,” police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

Investigators raided and dismantled areas where the illegal processing of gold-bearing material was taking place, Masondo added.

“A significant quantity of tools including gas cylinders, pendukas, explosives, and generators were also seized.”

Zama zamas crackdown

Two months ago, law enforcement agencies in Gauteng initiated preservation and forfeiture operations against illegal mining kingpins in Khutsong and Carletonville in the West Rand.

The operation targeted 51 vehicles and seven properties belonging to six individuals believed to be kingpins of an illegal gold mining syndicate operating in the West Rand.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, the assets were suspected proceeds from the syndicate’s illegal mining operations.

The individuals and entities affected by these preservation orders included Bethuel Ngobeni, Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane, Bongani Khumalo, Dumisani Moyo, Kesitaal Pty Ltd (a company owned by Moyo), Nhlanhla Leon Magwaca, Neo Susan Duba, Tsepo Dube, Itumeleng Rejoice Magagane, Gloria Kgalalelo Magagane, Mlambo, Nhlanhla Mathebula, Manuel Nhamucho, and Thabiso Sechele.