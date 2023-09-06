Zama zamas crackdown: Illegal mining kingpins face asset seizure

The assets are suspected proceeds from the gold mining syndicate's illegal operations.

One of the properties belonging to the six individuals. Image: supplied by SAPS.

To combat illegal mining, law enforcement agencies in Gauteng have initiated preservation and forfeiture operations in Khutsong and Carletonville, targeting 51 vehicles and seven properties belonging to six individuals believed to be kingpins of an illegal gold mining syndicate operating in the West Rand.

According to police reports, the operation took place after authorities secured preservation orders in accordance with the Prevention of Organised Crime Act 121 of 1988.

These orders aim to put legal measures in place to safeguard or prevent the disposal or transfer of certain properties and vehicles that are suspected to be the proceeds of illegal activities.

Activities linked to zama zamas

Police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said it is believed the assets were linked to unlawful activities involving the extraction of gold in Khutsong and Carletonville.

“The individuals and entities affected by these preservation orders include Bethuel Ngobeni, Lerato Bathebeng, Poppy Mathongwane, Bongani Khumalo, Dumisani Moyo, Kesitaal Pty Ltd (a company owned by Moyo), Nhlanhla Leon Magwaca, Neo Susan Duba, Tsepo Dube, Itumeleng Rejoice Magagane, Gloria Kgalalelo Magagane, Mlambo, Nhlanhla Mathebula, Manuel Nhamucho, and Thabiso Sechele.

Another property belonging to the accused that was targeted. Image supplied by SAPS.

“These assets are suspected proceeds from the syndicate’s illegal mining operations,” she said.

A total of three preservation orders have been issued during this operation. The first was granted on 31 July 2023, followed by the second on 7 August 2023, and the third on August 30, 2023.

These orders apply to 51 vehicles and seven properties located in Khutsong and Carletonville.

Zama zamas kingpins in custody

Mogale explained the origins of this operation can be traced back to a thorough investigation by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), resulting in the arrest of six individuals believed to be key figures in the illegal mining syndicate.

All the accused are currently in custody with the exception of Dumisani Moyo, who was granted bail after appealing to the high court.

A preservation order was initiated for 51 vehicles believed to be involved in illegal activities. Image: supplied by SAPS.

The criminal case against the accused is scheduled to appear in court on 7 September 2023, underscoring the authorities’ determination to dismantle illegal mining operations in the West Rand region.

Mogale said the operation represents a significant step in the ongoing fight against illegal mining activities, which have posed environmental and security challenges for the area.