Vigilantism murder suspect arrested after kidnapping, deadly assault by mob

Ongoing manhunt: Police have arrested one suspect in connection with a mob justice incident that left the victim dead.

A 16-year-old mob justice victim was killed by angry community members in Vleeischboom last week. Photo: iStock

The police in Hlogotlou have arrested a murder and kidnapping suspect following an incident of apparent mob justice which played out last week at Vleeischboom.

According to police, angry community members in the area went to the murder victim’s residence on Thursday, 30 November at around 10pm.

“This is after allegations that a 16-year-old boy raped a toddler-girl at the age of three years. They alleged that on the same day, on Thursday, 30 November 2023, during the day, the suspect took the child to his residence while she was playing at the streets with other children. He then raped the child. A rape case was also opened for investigation,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

Vigilantism: Rescued from angry mob

The police were notified about the kidnapping of the alleged rape suspect. They reacted and managed to rescue him from the angry mob. He was severely injured and transported to the local hospital.

The suspect died at the hospital the following day. He was identified as Kagiso Tshwaane.

READ ALSO: Troubles in Diepsloot: Seven set alight in grim ‘mob justice’ incidents [Watch]

“Police opened murder and kidnapping cases. A manhunt was launched, and one of the suspects was traced and arrested. More arrests are expected at this stage,” Mashaba added.

The arrested suspect will appear before Nebo Regional Court for murder and kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Detective Sergeant Manganye on 060-624-3383 or crime stop number on 08600 10111 or nearest police station or the MySAPS app.

Seven killed in Diepsloot

Meanwhile, Diepsloot is back in the headlines after seven people were brutally killed in what appears to be two separate instances of mob violence.

The first incident which rocked the crime-ridden township north of Johannesburg took place on Friday evening, and the second in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that in both incidents, the victims were assaulted and burnt by a mob,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo.

City of Joburg public safety MMC Mgcini Tshwaku told News24 that the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) responded to a call about two bodies in the street of Diepsloot’s Extension 13 around 11 pm on Friday.

Additional reporting by Cornelia Le Roux