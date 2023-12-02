‘Gruesome’ Gqeberha accident claims lives of six, including two children

According to police, there is a strong suspicion that high speed and alcohol played a role in the cause of the accident.

Gqeberha police are investigating a car accident which left six people dead and six injured. Photo: iStock

Six people have been killed and six injured in what police are calling a gruesome accident on the M17 highway in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the accident happened at 1.30am on the stretch of road between Motherwell and KwaZakhele.

He added that a VW Golf was driving in the direction of Motherwell when it collided with a bakkie.

Beetge said two men in the VW died on the scene as well as the female driver and her female passenger of the bakkie.

Two children aged between six and 12, who were seated at the back, were also killed.

The six injured victims were taken to various local hospitals.

He said the cause of the accident is being investigated, but there is a strong suspicion that high speed and alcohol were contributing factors.



The names of the deceased will only be released once their next of kin has been traced and notified.

Butterworth accident

Meanwhile, Two people were killed and three others injured following a head-on collision on the N2 near Butterworth on Saturday.

Provincial traffic spokesperson Unathi Binqose said a Toyota Corolla with four occupants travelling from Idutywa collided with a Nissan truck, travelling from the Butterworth direction.

He said two passengers from the Corolla, a man and a woman, were declared dead on the scene.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Binqose said the truck driver and his passenger, including two occupants of the Corolla, were transported to the Butterworth Provincial Hospital for treatment.

The names of the deceased are not yet known, but the Nissan was registered in Gauteng.

