More than 20 arrested in Mpumalanga illegal mining crackdown

A further 11 suspects were found to be undocumented illegal immigrants.

A sweeping police crackdown on illicit mining in Mpumalanga has netted 24 suspects, with the South African Police Service (Saps) vowing to intensify operations against criminal syndicates exploiting the province’s mineral wealth.

The group were handcuffed during operations conducted in Pilgrim’s Rest between 29 July and 10 August 2026.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Captain Mpho Nonyane-Mpe said the arrests were effected during ongoing operations targeting illicit mining activities and related offences in the area.

“Of the 24 suspects arrested, 12 were arrested for offences relating to illegal mining, while one suspect faces charges of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest.

“A further 11 suspects, who were found to be undocumented illegal immigrants, are facing additional charges relating to illicit mining and possession of suspected gold-bearing material and equipment,” Nonyane-Mpe said.

Picture: Saps

Equipment seized

During the operations, police also discovered various items that had allegedly been abandoned at an illicit mining site.

These included 27 pendukas, 147 steel balls, two water pumps, two cutting torches, two hammers, 10 head torches and one gas bottle. The recovered items were seized for further investigation.

Illegal mining

Nonyane-Mpe said the operations form part of the Saps’ ongoing efforts, together with relevant law enforcement stakeholders, to disrupt illicit mining activities and address criminal activities associated with illegal mining.

She said this includes the exploitation of natural resources and possession of suspected gold-bearing material and equipment.

Mpumalanga saps said it remains “committed” to conducting disruptive operations in identified illicit mining areas and will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that persons involved in illegal activities are brought to justice.

14 illegal miners dead

Meanwhile, fourteen suspected illegal miners died after the walls of an excavated dumping site caved in at Nkaneng, near Rustenburg, on Monday night.

The group, believed to be Basotho nationals, were allegedly digging for platinum group metals when the collapse occurred.

Police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said eight miners were rescued and taken to hospital, with three later discharged and detained for contravening immigration laws.

“Five remain under police guard. Authorities fear more miners may still be trapped underground, with rescue and recovery operations continuing.”

Warning

Lieutenant General Arthur Adams, North West Provincial Commissioner, described the incident as a stark warning.

“This tragedy is a reminder of the dangers associated with illegal mining. People entering abandoned or active underground areas expose themselves to significant risks, including rockfalls and other life‑threatening hazards,” he said.

An inquest has been opened to investigate the circumstances, while police and mine security maintain a presence at the site.