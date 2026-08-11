14 illegal miners found dead in Marikana

The bodies were discovered in an abandoned mine shaft.

At least 14 illegal miners, also known as zama zamas, have been found dead in the North West province.

Several others have been injured.

Bodies discovered

The bodies were discovered in an abandoned mine shaft near the Nkaneng informal settlement in Marikana on Tuesday, 11 August 2026.

The South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburg, told The Citizen that North West Commissioner, Lieutenant General Arthur Adams, is on his way to the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Illegal miners

Last month. two suspected illegal miners were shot dead in Roodepoort after opening fire on Gauteng police during an intelligence‑driven operation.

The shootout occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said during the operation officers also netted several unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Shootout

Members of Roodepoort police, assisted by the West Rand K9 Unit and BAS Security, responded to reports of a shooting in an open field in Roodepoort. Upon arrival, the members approached the area to investigate.

“The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, resulting in a shootout. During the exchange of shots, two suspected illegal miners were fatally wounded,” Sibeko said.

Sibeko said no police officers or security personnel were injured during the incident.

*This is a developing story