More than R50 million worth of illicit goods seized in Saps operations

Saps says intensified nationwide Operation Shanela crackdowns continue to target organised criminal networks.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has seized more than R50 million worth of illicit goods, including illicit cigarettes, 90kg of suspected cocaine worth R36 million, and large quantities of unauthorised liquor.

In an effort to combat organised criminal networks involved in illicit trade, drug trafficking, illegal immigration and other serious and violent crimes, authorities have also arrested more than 17 000 individuals nationwide, during crackdown operations.

Over 17 000 arrests made

Between 1 and 7 June 2026, a total of 17 587 suspects were arrested, including 2 549 wanted individuals linked to serious and violent crimes.

90kg of suspected cocaine worth an estimated R36 million was seized by officials at the Durban Harbour on Saturday, 6 June 2026.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 5 June, illicit cigarettes worth R3 million were discovered and seized, along with the arrest of two foreign nationals in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Illicit goods seized

Illicit liquor worth more than R9 million was also seized in the Western Cape on Thursday, 4 June 2026, along with the arrest of three Chinese nationals.

A 49-year-old foreign national was arrested after authorities intercepted a Nissan truck carrying illicit tobacco worth R1.5million. The suspect was intercepted along the R518 road in Limpopo on 4 June 2026.

Cigarettes worth R7.5 million seized

Police intercepted a suspicious truck and arrested a 35-year-old male suspect for possession of suspected illicit cigarettes valued at R7.5 million on the N1 near Vaal Plaza in Free State on Wednesday, 3 June.

According to reports, police have also seized significant amounts of illicit cigarettes across multiple provinces.

During the same period, 2 399 undocumented foreign nationals were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act, with the majority of arrests recorded in Gauteng (959), while 529 were arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.

Key arrests made

Other key arrests include:

The arrest of 1 564 suspects for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm

153 for murder

157 for attempted murder

135 for rape

567 for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs

196 for dealing in drugs

3 115 for the possession of drugs

499 arrests for illegal dealing in liquor and

26 apprehended for human trafficking

According to police reports, they have also confiscated and recovered:

127 unlicensed firearms of various calibres

1 898 rounds of ammunition

More than R21 million worth of contraband goods and various drugs

59 hijacked and stolen vehicles

Saps said intensified nationwide Operation Shanela crackdowns continue to target organised criminal networks involved in illicit trade, drug trafficking, illegal immigration and other serious and violent crimes.