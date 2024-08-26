Mortar explosion at Mpumalanga military site kills one, injures another

The two men in their forties were allegedly tampering with an old piece of artillery late on Sunday afternoon.

An example of an old mortar for illustrative purposes. Picture: Supplied

One man has been killed and another injured when a mortar went off at an old military site near Middleburg.

Emergency first responders arrived at the scene shortly before 4pm on 25 August, transporting the injured individual to hospital.

Mhluzi police are still investigating the cause of the explosion, but early investigations suggest the men were tampering with an old piece of artillery.

Allegedly searching for copper

An inquest docket has been opened but police expect their investigations to reveal what the men were doing at the old military site.

ALSO READ: Two SANDF soldiers die after mortar bomb hits military base in DRC

The names of the two involved have not be released, but police confirmed the deceased was a 40-year-old man, while his injured accomplice is a 44-year-old male.

“According to a report, the two individuals seem to have been trying to get copper from what is believed to be a mortar round,” confirmed Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“Circumstances surrounding this tragic incident is also being investigated,” Mdhuli added.

Caution against handling suspicious objects

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi warned the public about tampering or dismantling potentially dangerous objects.

“Safety remains our highest priority as we conduct our investigation into this incident,” said Mkhwanazi.

He urged members of the public to immediately report any suspicious objects to the authorities.

Wardens injured at military base

In an unrelated incident last month, 23 trainee traffic wardens were injured when a woman struck them with her vehicle at Dunnottar Military Base.

ALSO READ: More than 20 trainee traffic wardens injured after vehicle ploughs into them

The South African National Defence Force said the Gauteng traffic warden trainees were injured during a training drill on 19 July.

After being treated for minor injuries, 14 trainees were discharged, while nine with serious injuries remained in hospital for treatment.