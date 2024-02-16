Crime stats: Most victims raped in their own homes by people they know

The South African Police Service recorded more than 12 000 rape cases between October to December 2023.

While attempted sexual offences saw an uptick of 1.3% to a total of 773 cases, contact sexual offences recorded a 11% decline to 186 cases. Picture: iStock

A South African citizen is more likely to be raped either in their own home or the residence of the perpetrator, often by a person known to them.

At the same time, just over 4 780 suspects have been arrested for sexual offences.

This is according to the 2023/2024 financial year third quarter crime statistics, which were released on Friday.

Rape, sexual assault cases

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the statistics showed an overall 1.7% decline in sexual offences between 1 October to 31 December last year.

There was a decrease of 261 in the numbers of sexual crimes, totaling 15 284, when compared to the third quarter in 2022.

According to the sexual offences breakdown, rape cases went down by 1.7%, while sexual assaults decreased 1.9%.

The South African Police Service (Saps) recorded 12 211 rape cases in this quarter, showing a decline from 12 419 cases in 2022.

ALSO READ: Crime stats: Murders increase in SA while sexual offences decline

Cele noted that Gauteng, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Northern Cape, and Western Cape all witnessed a decline in this particular crime category.

“What is most encouraging is that, Inanda which has always been known as the rape capital of the country, has also seen a slight reduction in the number of rape cases by registering 20 counts lower than the same period under review,” he said.

Additionally, the number of sexual assault cases decreased from 2 154 to 2 114.

While attempted sexual offences saw an uptick of 1.3% to a total of 773 cases, contact sexual offences recorded a 11% decline to 186 cases.

Watch the briefing below:

The minister, however, expressed concern about the locations such crimes take place as well as the perpetrators.

“What is still worrying and of great concern is that the majority of the rapes were committed at victims’ residences. The perpetrators were either neighbours, friends or a family members,” Cele revealed.

He pointed out that this week, the Limpopo police apprehended a serial rapist identified as Manyike Monyuku, who has been linked to 12 rape cases.

GBV related arrests

The statistics also indicate that 2 400 raids led to just over 4 260 suspects being arrested for gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) related crimes, including rape and sexual assault.

Cele highlighted that 112 life sentences were handed to 89 rapists and GBVF perpetrators.

The minister said 64 people each received jail sentences of 20 years and above, while 172 suspects were handed sentences of 10 to 19 years imprisonment.

READ MORE: Pretoria North man locked up for ‘consensual sex’ with his girlfriend’s little sister

Lastly, 261 suspects were convicted to one to nine years behind bars.

“This goes to show that our FCS [family violence, child protection and sexual offences units] teams are acting decisively against those who are perpetrating rape crimes,” Cele said.

DNA backlog

Meanwhile, the minister revealed that there has been significant progress in the finalisation rate of DNA cases.

He further said the historic DNA backlog was completely eradicated to zero from 251 000 in the previous financial year between April 2021 and March 2022.

“Further to this, the expansion of the DNA lab in Gqerberha, which was opened by the president in August 2023 has contributed immensely to the processing of more DNA samples in the country.

“All these efforts have contributed positively to the Saps’ fight against gender-based violence and femicide cases.

“For example, the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] and Saps project has led to more than 40 000 DNA forensic reports being finalised to ensure that cases of GBVF are prioritised,” the minister added.

NOW READ: Sifiso Mkhwanazi admits to killing sex workers, but denies rape charges