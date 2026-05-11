Mpumalanga man arrested after missing victim found in shallow grave

Solomon Grans Madonsela was reported missing at Masoyi Police Station.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the body of a man who was reported missing in Mpumalanga.

The man was handcuffed on Sunday, 10 May 2026, after an intense investigation by police in Bushbuckridge.

Shallow grave

The body of Solomon Grans Madonsela was discovered in a shallow grave in Bushbuckridge.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said during the arrest, the man was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition.

“Further investigation revealed that the firearm belongs to the person who was reported missing.”

“He is expected to appear at the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 11 May 2026, facing charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Masondo said.

Masondo added that more arrests cannot be ruled out, pending further investigation.

Missing

According to police, the 54-year-old Madonsela was reported missing at Masoyi Police Station on 04 May 2026, after he left home on 30 April 2026, driving his blue Volvo.

A member of the community spotted the stripped vehicle of the missing person inside the garage of a house at Violetbank Trust in Bushbuckridge and immediately alerted the police.

Shallow grave

Masondo said on arrival, officers positively identified the vehicle as belonging to Madonsela.

“A further search of the yard led to the discovery of a shallow grave. Various Police Units, including forensic experts, were summoned to the scene. With the assistance of other role players, the grave was excavated, and the body of a man, covered in a blanket, was found.

“The deceased was identified by family members as the person who had been reported missing,” Masondo said.

Police commended

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the Saps members for the swift arrest of the suspect.

“I truly commend the swift and coordinated work of our investigators in Bushbuckridge. The arrest of the suspect, believed to be fingered in the murder of Mr Solomon Grans Madonsela, demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of violent crime are identified, arrested, and prosecuted.

“The recovery of the deceased’s firearm during the arrest further strengthens the case against the accused. We extend our condolences to the Madonsela family and assure the community that the Saps will continue to pursue justice diligently and without compromise,” said Mkhwanazi.

Investigations are continuing.