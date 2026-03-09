Mpumalanga man arrested for alleged rape and murder of 7-year-old

The victim's clothes were found near a field before police located the suspect.

Police have taken a 21-year-old suspect into custody after the search for a missing child reached a sad conclusion.

A widespread search and rescue mission was launched on Sunday with the body of a seven-year-old girl eventually being located in a field.

The man is expected in the Secunda Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday where he will face charges of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Seven-year-old murdered

A search party consisting of police units, farmers and private security scoured the area around Charl Cilliers, located between Secunda and Standerton.

Clothes fitting the description of those believed to be worn by the child were found near a field with police soon tracking down a suspect.

“Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect who led the police to a mealie field where the body of the missing child was found,” Mpumalanga police said.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi asked investigators to ensure their work led to a successful conviction.

“We applaud the collaboration between the police, farmers, private security officers and the community members which led to the swift arrest of the suspect and the discovery of the body,” Mkhwanazi said.

Limpopo manhunt underway

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo’s Vhembe district are still searching for a murder suspect after a body was found near a hospital in Elim at roughly 3am on Sunday.

Early investigations report that the male victim was in an argument with an unknown male who was driving a white bakkie.

“The victim was found lying in a pool of blood. Emergency medical services personnel were summoned to the crime scene and upon arrival, the victim was certified dead,” Limpopo police said.

A murder case was registered and police are requesting any member of the public to come forward should they have any information that could assist.

