Mpumalanga mother arrested for killing son, injuring baby and grandmother

Getrude Makhafola

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death, allegedly by his mother, in Volksrust, Mpumalanga.

An eight-month-old baby and the woman’s 63-year-old mother were also stabbed in the attack on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli, local police received reports about a domestic altercation at a house in the area.

Officers had to break the locked door to gain entry into the house.

“Members discovered the body of the teenager lying in a pool of blood on the floor in the lounge. The slain victim had visible stab wounds on the chest and to his throat,” Mdhluli said in a statement on Sunday.

The grandmother was found hiding in the toilet, with a stab wound on her lower body.

The baby, which also suffered stab wounds, was found in the same room with the 36-year-old suspect.

She is expected to appear in the Volksrust District Court on a charge of murder with and two counts of attempted murder.

“The incident was strongly condemned by the Saps provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela.

“[Manamela] further urged members of the public to seek professional help whenever they come across challenges and life’s issues so that such horrific incidents are prevented,” Mdhluli said.

