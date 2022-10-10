Man nabbed after decomposing bodies found in Joburg building

Faizel Patel

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for murder following the discovery of six bodies in a building in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg police handcuffed the man on Sunday after they made the grim discovery.

Foul smell leads to bodies

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said officers were called to the building due to a foul smell emanating from one of the rooms.

“That is when a body of a woman was found. A preliminary investigation led the police to the suspect, believed to be the last person seen with the deceased woman.”

Muridili said the suspect was seen with one of the victims, a woman, on 2 October.

“She was never seen again until her body was discovered on Sunday morning. The clothes she was wearing matches the description of one of the missing persons reported recently,” Muridili said.

After questioning the suspect, police officers went back to the building and discovered more bodies.

Five more bodies

The bodies of five more victims were discovered outside the building, where there is a workshop and rubbish dumpsters, police said.

“Unfortunately, the other five bodies are at the late stage of decomposition. They will be subjected to forensic analysis for identification.”

Muridili said the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

“The suspect will be charged with six counts of murder, and the provincial murder and robbery unit is investigating,” she said.

Shooting in Soul City

Meanwhile, police in Kagiso are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident at a liquor outlet in Soul City, Kagiso.

Muridili said a group of people gathered at a house and bought liquor.

“While they were drinking and enjoying themselves, they were attacked by two balaclava-clad Nguni speaking suspects who shot randomly outside and inside the house.

“It is not yet known how the suspects fled the scene. The motive for the shooting will form part of investigations.”

She said two men and one woman aged between 45 and 46 were certified dead by paramedics, while six people were rushed to the local hospital for medical attention..

Muridili said the provincial serious and violent crime unit is investigating two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

No arrests have been made.

