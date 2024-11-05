Four wanted taxi industry hitmen dead in shoot out with police

One of the suspects was a 40-year-old man who was most wanted in connection with the Bergville shootings of a taxi association chairperson and his deputy

The intense gun battle took place in Mooi River on Monday afternoon. Picture: iStock

Four suspects wanted for taxi industry-related murders have been shot and fatally wounded in a high-speed vehicle shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal.

The intense gun battle took place in Mooi River on Monday afternoon.

Police said they conducted an intelligence-led operation after receiving information about the suspects’ presence in the Mooi River area.

Shootout

Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers intercepted the suspects’ vehicle on the N3 Highway and signalled for the driver to stop, but the driver sped off and took the Hidcote turnoff, joining the R103 road towards Estcourt.

“During the high-speed chase, suspects started firing shots towards the police, and to protect themselves and other road users, police returned fire and during the subsequent shootout, four suspects who were the occupants in the vehicle were shot and fatally wounded.

Netshiunda said officers recovered two firearms, a rifle and pistol, as well as ammunition.

“One of the suspects was a 40-year-old man who was most wanted in connection with the Bergville shootings of a taxi association chairperson and his deputy who were both shot in February and June 2024 respectively.

“He was also wanted for the Bergville taxi rank shooting in which a taxi owner was shot in an incident where a commuter was hit by a stray bullet, as well as the June 2024 attempted murder of a taxi owner in Winterton,” Netshiunda said.

Four suspects wanted for taxi industry related murders have been shot and fatally wounded in a high speed vehicle shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal. #KZNShootout #Police #TaxiViolence @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/IQFsV7BGsw — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 5, 2024

ALSO READ: Police officer accidentally shoots and kills colleague during KZN operation

Ballistics

Netshiunda said the recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to investigate if they are linked to other violent crime scenes elsewhere in the province or around the country.

“Although the police vehicle was riddled with bullet holes, no police officer was injured in the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

“Friendly fire”

Meanwhile, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has confirmed it is investigating a case of culpable homicide after a police officer accidentally shot and killed one colleague and injured another in KZN.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Nobamba School in Boboyi, Port Shepstone, when Public Order Police (POP) members and the Port Shepstone K-9 Unit conducted an operation to locate a person allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told The Citizen, six POP members and two K-9 members responded to the complaint.

Shuping said the officer opened fire and “accidently” shot two of her colleagues.

ALSO READ: Off-duty police sergeant killed in shootout with colleagues