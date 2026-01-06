Off-duty cop fights for life after attack in Eastern Cape

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested.

An off-duty police officer is fighting for her life after two hijackers allegedly attacked her outside a shop in the Eastern Cape.

The attack occurred in Humansdorp on Sunday, 4 January 2026.

Attack

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said an 18-year-old suspect was arrested.

“It is alleged that on Sunday, 4 January 2026, around 17:20, two men armed with firearms attempted to hijack an off-duty female officer, and force her into her vehicle’s boot (cargo area) outside a shop at the corner of Du Plessis Street and Main Road in Humansdorp.

“It is further said that following a struggle, and the arrival of private armed response and Saps patrol vehicles, one 18-year-old suspect was apprehended, but the second suspect managed to flee,” Nkohli said.

ALSO READ: Police appeal for help after 84-year-old man murdered in Camps Bay

Court

Nkohli said the 18-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court today on charges of attempted hijacking, attempted kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm and contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

“Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the second suspect to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Zuan Nepgen on 081 234 7783 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”

AK-47s recovered

Meanwhile, police have arrested a 36-year-old man after he was found with two rifles, an AK-47 and a 308 semi-automatic gun and more than eighty rounds of ammunition in Gauteng.

Officers from the Gauteng Organised Crime Tracing Team and Police Emergency Services Flexi handcuffed the suspect in Roodepoort on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the team received information about unlicensed firearms being harboured at a certain house in Roodepoort.

“A team of two police units was mobilised to follow up on information. As they searched the house, the police found one AK-47 rifle, one 308 semi-automatic rifle, one magazine and more than eighty live rounds of ammunition.”

Arrest

Masondo said a man who was found in the house was arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

He is expected to appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in due course.

ALSO READ: Limpopo mob justice: One suspect dead, another in hospital