Police officer and alleged arms dealer arrested with heavy cache of firearms in KZN

They were found with a number of pistols and a rifle with an expired permit.

A heavily armed South African Police Service (Saps) officer and an alleged arms dealer have been arrested at a stop-and-search operation in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The duo were handcuffed at the Mariannhill Toll Plaza in Pinetown, west of Durban, on Monday, 5 January 2026.

It is understood that when they provided documentation for their firearms, the police flagged an expired permit.

Cop

KZN MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya, said one of the men was identified as a police officer and firearms instructor.

“During our Nenzani La Ezweni Operation at the Marrianhill Toll Plaza, our highly energised team from Road Traffic Inspectorate, working with Durban Metro Police and SAPS, intercepted an arms dealer and a policeman driving a car full of weapons and 800 rounds of ammunition.

“The two individuals failed to produce valid documents that affirm adherence to the Firearms Control Act (FCA),” Sibiya said.

Investigations

Sibiya confirmed that relevant law enforcement agencies have undertaken an investigation.

“Importantly, we do not want our road networks to be used as part of the illegal supply and movements of firearms and ammunition. The proliferation of firearms and ammunition is a major contributor towards violent crimes and robberies.

“A vehicle, which was used by the two individuals, has been impounded, as it was illegally fitted with security lights. This is in contravention of the National Road Traffic Act. By and large, the RTI is clamping down on the use of blue lights in any part of the province,” Sibiya said.

Fake cops

Sibiya said three others were also arrested for impersonating police officers.

“They were found in possession of fake police appointment cards.”

A number of motorists were also arrested during the operation for driving under the influence of alcohol, including a taxi driver who was transporting a full load of passengers.

